Stephenson notched an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Stephenson snapped a three-game dry spell when he assisted on the first of Eeli Tolvanen's two goals in the contest. The 30-year-old Stephenson's offense has come around since the start of January -- he has 18 points over 23 outings in that span, but he still adds little else outside of scoring. For the season, the center has 10 goals, 31 helpers, 59 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 60 games in a top-six role.