Stephenson will return to the lineup on the road Tuesday against the Hurricanes, according to Julian Gaudio of The Hockey News.
Stephenson missed his first game of the season Saturday due to an illness. The left-shot center will slot in on the top line and No. 2 power-play unit. Andre Burakovsky and Daniel Sprong will be the healthy scratches among Seattle's forward group Tuesday.
More News
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Big game hides struggles•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Distributes three helpers in win•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Notches power-play assist•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Deals power-play helper•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Plucks four apples in win•