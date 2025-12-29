Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: One of each Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephenson scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
Stephenson has gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of his last 11 games, and this was his second multi-point effort in that span. His goal Sunday stood as the game-winner, his first such tally of the campaign. Stephenson is already up to 10 goals and 24 points over 36 outings, putting him on track to reach the 50-point mark for the fifth year in a row. He's added 58 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating while seeing steady time in a top-six role.
