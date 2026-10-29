Stephenson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Stephenson's hot start has cooled off -- prior to Wednesday, he had earned just one assist over his last four games. The 32-year-old is still in position to succeed for a Seattle team that has overachieved early in the campaign. He's up to two goals, nine assists, nine shots on net, five blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 13 appearances. Stephenson will continue to play in a middle-six role and on the power play.