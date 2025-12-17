Stephenson scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Stephenson has scored on the power play in consecutive games, and he has three goals and three helpers during a six-game point streak. The consistency is a positive for the top-six center, who had not posted a streak longer than three contests over the first two months of the season. He's now at seven goals, 18 points (eight on the power play), 52 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 31 outings. Considering he's failed to top 100 shots in each of the last two years, the increased shot volume could be fueling Stephenson's success on offense.