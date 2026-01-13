default-cbs-image
Stephenson (personal) was activated off the non-roster list Tuesday.

Stephenson's return to the active roster should clear the way for him to suit up in Wednesday's clash with the Devils. In his last 17 outings, the center has tallied at least a point in 13 of those contests, racking up a combined seven goals and eight assists, including six power-play points.

