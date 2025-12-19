Stephenson scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Stephenson has scored in three straight games, and he's collected four goals and three helpers during a seven-game point streak. His tally Thursday opened the scoring at 7:52 of the second period. The 31-year-old center is up to eight goals, 19 points, 53 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 32 appearances. He's in his best stretch of the season and is worth a look as a streaming option until he cools off.