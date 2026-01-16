Stephenson scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Stephenson was in his second game back after missing two to attend to a personal matter. The 31-year-old center has racked up 16 points in 20 outings since the start of December to be one of the Kraken's steadiest forwards. He's at 12 goals, 28 points, 64 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 44 appearances this season.