Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Scores on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephenson scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Stephenson was in his second game back after missing two to attend to a personal matter. The 31-year-old center has racked up 16 points in 20 outings since the start of December to be one of the Kraken's steadiest forwards. He's at 12 goals, 28 points, 64 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 44 appearances this season.
More News
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Rejoins active roster•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Designated to non-roster list•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: One of each Sunday•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Extends streak with two points•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Riding seven-game point streak•