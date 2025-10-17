Stephenson scored two goals. including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Stephenson found the back of the net in the early stages of the second and third period, with the latter of those goals coming with the man advantage. These were Stephenson's first two goals of the season. Despite being a bottom-six forward, he has some fantasy upside based on his track record -- he has reached the 50-point plateau in each of the last four seasons.