Stephenson scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Stephenson capitalized on a turnover to stretch the Kraken's lead to 3-1 at 7:39 of the second period. This was Stephenson's second game in a row with a goal -- he's scored in consecutive contests three times this season. He's up to the 50-point mark (13 goals, 37 helpers) for the fourth year in a row, and he's added 70 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating while logging top-six minutes over 73 outings in his first year with Seattle.