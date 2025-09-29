Stephenson (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Monday's preseason game against the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Stephenson was deemed day-to-day by the Kraken due to an undisclosed injury late last week, but he's on the roster ahead of Monday's preseason matchup, signaling that he should be ready to return to game action. Stephenson made 78 regular-season appearances during his first season with the Kraken last year, recording 13 goals, 38 assists, 50 blocked shots, 33 hits and 24 PIM while averaging 19:31 of ice time.