Stephenson (undisclosed) won't be in action versus Vancouver on Friday, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports,

Stephenson has reached the 50-point threshold in each of his last four seasons, including the 2024-25 campaign in which he set a new personal best with 18 power-play points. If he avoids a lengthy stint on the shelf, which seems likely considering he was classified as day-to-day, Stephenson should be capable of continuing to produce at that level in 2025-26.