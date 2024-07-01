Stephenson secured a seven-year, $43.75 million contract with Seattle on Monday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Stephenson is coming off a relatively disappointing year, as he failed to reach the 60-point threshold for the third consecutive campaign. Still, the 30-year-old center managed to rack up 16 goals and 35 assists, including 13 power-play points, in 75 regular-season contests for the Golden Knights. The Kraken have plenty of center depth in the top six with Matty Beniers and Jared McCann, not to mention youngster Shane Wright, so Stephenson may have to move to the wing with his new team -- though that shouldn't prevent him from pushing for 20 goals and 60 points this season.