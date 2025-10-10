Stephenson (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Ducks, per Sound of Hockey.

Stephenson missed a large portion of the preseason while injured, but he's ready for Opening Night. The 31-year-old is slated to center the third line, though he could get a little extra ice time in all situations even though Shane Wright is on the second line. Stephenson has produced at least 51 points in four straight seasons and offers some fantasy upside as a playmaker.