Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Tallies go-ahead goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephenson scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Stephenson has two goals and five assists over his last nine outings. He put the Kraken ahead 2-1 at 13:16 of the second period, and that goal stood as the game-winner. On the year, Stephenson has contributed 16 goals, 48 points, 91 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating through 77 appearances. He has three games left to add to his totals, with two more points enough to secure a fifth straight 50-point season.
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