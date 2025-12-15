Stephenson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.

Stephenson has two goals and three helpers during his five-game point streak. Three of those points have come with the man advantage. The veteran center is up to six goals, 17 points, 47 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 30 appearances this season. He should continue to see playing time in all situations.