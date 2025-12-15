Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Tallies on power play in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephenson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.
Stephenson has two goals and three helpers during his five-game point streak. Three of those points have come with the man advantage. The veteran center is up to six goals, 17 points, 47 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 30 appearances this season. He should continue to see playing time in all situations.
More News
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Finds twine in Saturday's loss•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Collects three assists in win•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Beats buzzer to force overtime•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Two points in overtime loss•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Four points in last two games•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Scores twice vs. Ottawa•