Stephenson scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Stephenson reached the 10-goal mark Tuesday, with seven of those tallies coming over 17 contests since the start of January. He's added nine assists in that span while emerging as one of the Kraken's most consistent forwards. The 30-year-old center has 39 points, 55 shots on net, 18 PIM, 24 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 54 outings.