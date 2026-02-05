Stephenson logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Stephenson heads into the Olympic break with seven helpers over his last six games. Three of those assists have come with the man advantage. The 31-year-old center often relies on playmaking for his offense. He has produced 13 goals, 36 points (14 on the power play), 69 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 54 contests this season.