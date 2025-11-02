Stephenson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Stephenson ended a four-game skid with his first-period tally. He also helped out on Brandon Montour's goal in the second. Stephenson is up to three goals, four helpers, 18 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 11 appearances this season. The 31-year-old center is filling a second-line role and figures to offer decent offense while playing in all situations throughout 2025-26. Three of his seven points have come with the man advantage.