Stephenson (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

A previous report listed Stephenson on the roster for Monday's preseason matchup, but the 31-year-old has now been ruled out as he continues to deal with an undisclosed injury. His final chance to suit up during the preseason will be Wednesday against Edmonton, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play. Although Stephenson is considered day-to-day, whether his injury will force him to miss time to begin the regular season remains to be seen.