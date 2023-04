Driedger was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Driedger joins the Kraken as a goaltending depth option during their postseason run. The 28-year-old missed a large chunk of time while recovering from ACL surgery this year, and he hasn't made an NHL appearance, though he has gone 9-4-0 with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 14 AHL games.