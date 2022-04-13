Driedger allowed four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Driedger did well through two periods, but the Flames took over in the third. It was the first time in his last five outings he gave up four goals -- he's been solid lately, but wins remain hard to come by for Kraken netminders. The 27-year-old is down to 7-12-1 with a 3.10 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 23 appearances. The Kraken open a three-game home stand Saturday against the Devils after their game in Winnipeg, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed to May 1 due to adverse weather.