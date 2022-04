Driedger will be stationed between the pipes at home against Ottawa on Monday.

Driedger will make his first appearance since coughing up four goals on 30 shots against the Flames. He fell to 7-12-1 with a 3.10 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 23 games. The 27-year-old is 2-5-0 with a 3.44 GAA at home this season.