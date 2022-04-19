Driedger allowed two goals on 14 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Driedger didn't have much to do, but he was able to limit the damage to two goals in a span of 2:04 early in the second period. The Kraken's defense did well to keep the puck away from him, blocking 11 shots as a team. Driedger improved to 8-12-1 with a 3.05 GAA and an .897 save percentage in a career-high 24 contests. He's seen a fairly even split of playing time with Philipp Grubauer lately, and that's unlikely to change in the last two weeks of the Kraken's inaugural season.