Driedger stopped 23 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

The Winnipeg native wasn't able to fend off his hometown team, as the Jets put three goals past him in a span of 4:16 in the third period. Driedger ended the season with a 9-14-1 record, a 2.96 GAA and an .899 save percentage in a difficult first campaign with the Kraken. He's expected to reprise his role as backup to Philipp Grubauer in the franchise's second season.