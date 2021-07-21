Driedger agreed to terms on a three-year, $10.5 million contract with Seattle on Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

By signing with the Kraken, Driedger will be the Expansion Draft selection from the Florida Panthers when rosters are officially announced later Wednesday. Last year, the 27-year-old netminder went 14-6-3 with three shutouts and a 2.07 GAA in 23 appearances. If the team opts to select Carey Price (knee) as well, it could limit Driedger's opportunities to start next season and limit him to a mid-range fantasy option.