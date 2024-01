Driedger will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Rangers, per Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times.

Driedger, who will make his second NHL start of the season, will get the second half of Seattle's back-to-back after Joey Daccord played in Monday's 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh. The 29-year-old Driedger made 37 saves in a 2-1 win over Calgary on Dec. 27 in his first NHL outing of 2023-24. The Rangers rank 14th in the league this campaign with 3.26 goals per contest.