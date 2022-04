Driedger will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Stars.

Driedger will get the second half of a back-to-back after Philipp Grubauer played all of Friday's 6-3 loss to the Wild. The 27-year-old Driedger has gone 3-3-0 with a 2.19 GAA and a .926 save percentage in his last six outings, but he'll be facing a Stars team desperate to snap its three-game losing streak.