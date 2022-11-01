Gibson was summoned from AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday, Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site reports.
Gibson will be the backup goalie against Calgary because Martin Jones (personal) is unavailable. As a result, Joey Daccord will make his season debut between the pipes for the Kraken.
