Gibson agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Seattle on Thursday.

Gibson was with Arizona on a professional tryout during training camp but had to wait for injuries to open the door for a deal in Seattle. With both Philipp Grubauer (lower body) and Chris Driedger (knee) sidelined, the Kraken are running thin on netminders. Gibson has made one appearance for AHL Coachella Valley and will likely remain there unless another injury pops up.