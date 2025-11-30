Caswell logged two assists in the University of Denver's 6-5 overtime loss to the University of Minnesota on Saturday.

Caswell is a pure playmaker, and that shows in his stat line this year -- two goals and 11 assists in 15 games. The Kraken prospect had 22 goals and 62 helpers for WHL Swift Current in the 2024-25 regular season before making the jump to the NCAA this year. He's a fifth-round pick from 2024, so he'll have a tougher road to the NHL, but the undersized winger should get a long look during his developmental years.