Blackwell scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Blackwell notched his first tally for the Kraken at 15:12 of the third period, though it was little more than window dressing in an ugly loss. The 28-year-old had a career-best 22 points in 47 contests last year, though he shot an unsustainable 18.8 percent and saw time on the power play. He's unlikely to play above the third line with the Kraken.