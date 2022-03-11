Blackwell provided an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Blackwell helped out on Mason Appleton's game-tying goal at 13:01 of the third period. March has been kind to Blackwell so far -- he has three goals and three helpers in his last six games. The 28-year-old forward is up to 16 points, 57 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-1 rating through 36 contests. He's shown chemsitry with Appleton and Yanni Gourde on the Kraken's third line in recent games.