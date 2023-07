Carrick signed a one-year, two-way contract with Seattle on Monday.

Carrick supplied six goals and 44 points in 63 games with AHL Providence last season. He also picked up an assist for Boston during his only NHL appearance of 2022-23. Carrick, who was a member of the Seattle organization during the 2021-22 campaign, is likely to spend most, if not all, of next year in the minors.