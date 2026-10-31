Douglas had seven PIM in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Douglas and Adam Klapka had a heavyweight tilt in this contest, though Douglas was a little overzealous with his punches and got an extra penalty. That led to a goal for the Flames, which could be bad news for Douglas sticking in the lineup for the rematch Wednesday in Seattle. The 26-year-old enforcer has played in four games this season, logging 10 hits, five blocked shots and one shot on goal in addition to his PIM count from Friday. Jani Nyman was the extra forward Friday but would be a much more natural replacement as the Kraken navigate life without Jared McCann (lower body) for the rest of the calendar year.