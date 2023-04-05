Sprong notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Sprong took a shot from the point, and it took a couple of bounces to get into the net, officially credited as a Jaden Schwartz goal. This was Sprong's third helper over his last two games -- solid work for a player whose shot is considered stronger than his passing skill. The 26-year-old has 20 tallies, 23 assists, 13 power-play points, 134 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 61 contests.