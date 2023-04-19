Sprong (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Avalanche, per the NHL media site.

Sprong took warmups, so he should be good to go for his usual fourth-line role. The 26-year-old winger broke out with 21 goals and 25 assists in 66 regular-season contests, a trademark of the Kraken's scoring depth throughout the lineup. They'll need to rely on that depth against the reigning champions.