Sprong (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Avalanche, per the NHL media site.
Sprong took warmups, so he should be good to go for his usual fourth-line role. The 26-year-old winger broke out with 21 goals and 25 assists in 66 regular-season contests, a trademark of the Kraken's scoring depth throughout the lineup. They'll need to rely on that depth against the reigning champions.
More News
-
Kraken's Daniel Sprong: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Kraken's Daniel Sprong: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Kraken's Daniel Sprong: Collects three points in win•
-
Kraken's Daniel Sprong: Adds power-play helper•
-
Kraken's Daniel Sprong: Supplies two assists in win•
-
Kraken's Daniel Sprong: Reaches 20-goal mark in win•