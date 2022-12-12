Sprong scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Sprong ended his three-game point drought with a laser of a one-timer, set up by Alexander Wennberg in the third period. The 25-year-old Sprong is still playing on the fourth line at even strength, but his hard shot has value on the half-wall on the Kraken's second power-play unit. He's up to six goals, 15 points (seven on the power play), 40 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 20 appearances.