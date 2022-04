Sprong found the back of the net in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Sprong has five goals through 13 games with the Kraken after potting eight goals through 47 contests with the Capitals earlier in the season. He's still in a fourth line capacity with utility on the No. 2 power-play unit, but Sprong hasn't surpassed 20 points in a single season since joining the NHL with the Penguins in 2015.