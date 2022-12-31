Sprong scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.
Sprong got the Kraken on the board in the second period. As the lines got shuffled late in the blowout loss, he received a boost in ice time and ended with 17:48, which is 4:05 more than his previous high this season in his debut. The 25-year-old is up to 11 goals and 20 points through 27 appearances. He's been on a tear to close out 2022, netting six of his goals in his last eight contests.
