Sprong notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

John Hayden was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Friday, allowing Sprong to get back in the lineup after he was scratched for two games. The time in the press box did the 25-year-old some good, as he snapped his four-game point drought by setting up Eeli Tolvanen's third-period tally. Sprong has 15 goals, 15 assists, 100 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 46 contests this season -- it's already a career year for him, though he's not guaranteed a place in the lineup on a nightly basis. If the Kraken don't make a call-up or activate Andre Burakovsky (lower body) before Monday's game versus the Sharks, Sprong will likely remain in the lineup.