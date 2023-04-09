Sprong scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Sprong has been fantastic over the last 10 games, earning five goals and six assists in that span. One of his helpers Saturday and four of his last 11 points have come on the power play. The 26-year-old winger is up to 21 goals, 25 helpers, 137 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 63 appearances in a breakout campaign.