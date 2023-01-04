Sprong logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Spring has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 games, posting six goals and two helpers in that span. Just two of those points have come on the power play -- he's proving to be more than just a specialist in that regard. The 25-year-old is up to 22 points (eight on the power play), 61 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 29 contests despite often seeing only fourth-line minutes.