Sprong registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Bruins.

Sprong flung a shot from a bad angle toward Linus Ullmark in the first period, but a sublime tip from Brandon Tanev made it a goal. This was Sprong's sixth point through seven games in January, and only two of them have come on the power play as he gets more involved at even strength. The 25-year-old's career year has seen him produced 13 goals, 13 helpers, 75 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 34 contests.