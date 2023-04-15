Sprong (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day after missing Saturday's practice, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Sprong racked up 21 goals, 46 points and 147 shots on net in 66 games during the 2022-23 season. It's unclear at this time if he will be available to play in Seattle's first NHL playoff game Tuesday versus Colorado. If Sprong can't play, Jesper Froden could be in the lineup for Game 1.