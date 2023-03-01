Sprong notched two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Sprong returned from a two-game stint as a healthy scratch and proved he belonged in the lineup. He set up both of Morgan Geekie's tallies in Tuesday's win. Sprong is up to 15 goals, 32 points, 104 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 48 contests this season, doing almost all of that from a fourth-line role with some occasional time on the second power-play unit.