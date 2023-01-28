Sprong notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.
Sprong had the secondary assist on John Hayden's first goal as a Kraken in the first period. The helper ended Sprong's three-game point drought. He's still been relatively productive with four goals and five assists over 14 outings in January, and he's up to 29 points, 88 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 41 contests overall.
