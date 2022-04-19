Sprong scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Sprong entered Monday on a seven-game point drought, and he was also a healthy scratch last Tuesday in Calgary. He snapped the skid at 4:36 of the first period, cashing in from close range in the first half of a double-minor for high-sticking by Parker Kelly. Sprong is up to 12 goals, 18 points, 137 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 58 games between the Kraken and the Capitals this season. He'll likely continue to play in a bottom-six role.