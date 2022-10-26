Sprong scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, went plus-3 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

One of Sprong's assists came on the power play. It was a rather unexpected burst of offense for the 25-year-old, who was playing in just his second game of the season after sitting out the previous three as a healthy scratch. Sprong had 20 points in 63 outings between the Kraken and the Capitals last year, so he can be a decent depth scorer, but he's not someone fantasy managers need to track closely unless he can secure a spot in the lineup.