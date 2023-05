Head coach Dave Hakstol did not have an update on Sprong (undisclosed) after Sunday's win over Dallas, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Sprong left in the second period after logging 6:36 of ice time and did not return to the game. The 26-year-old has two points in 10 games this postseason, both coming during Game 4 in the first round against Colorado. An update on his status should be available before Game 4 against the Stars on Tuesday.